MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun
international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, on
Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit as more
passengers passed through its airports.
The company, known as Asur, earned 744 million
pesos ($49 million), compared to a profit of 634 million pesos
in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 30 percent to 1.797 billion pesos as passenger
traffic increased by 12 percent.
Asur shares were down 0.83 percent at 217.22 pesos in
morning trading.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)