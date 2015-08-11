By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 11 Technology insurance company
Asurion has issued an extensive 59-page blacklist
document that bars 5,681 entities from joining a $2.73 billion
leveraged loan in a bid to stop its private information from
potentially falling into the hands of rivals, sources said.
Companies from countries including Finland, Mexico, South
Korea, England, Brazil and the U.S., with businesses ranging
from sensor technology to appliance manufacturer, were
disqualified by Asurion, along with brands such as Apple, Visa
Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Blacklists have been used since the 1990s in the private
$840 billion U.S. leveraged loan market, which provides
financing to non-investment grade companies, to restrict private
information and keep out investors that have been difficult in
past deals. Asurion's blacklist is among the most extensive and
exhaustive to date, and their use is increasing. Eighty-eight
percent of U.S. leveraged loan credit agreements included
disqualified-lender language in July, an increase from 71.1
percent in June, according to Xtract Research.
Lengthy blacklists can allow borrowers "to keep out of their
facility those entities they don't want to participate, either
because they want to safeguard what they deem confidential
information from competitors or they keep out other entities
they think may cause mischief," Charles Tricomi, a covenant
analyst at Xtract Research in Westport, Connecticut, said in an
interview.
Nashville, Tennessee-based Asurion raised a $2.73 billion
first-lien term loan and a $450 million add-on to its existing
second-lien term loan in July, sources said. An Asurion
spokesperson and a spokesperson for Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, the lead arranger of the loan, did not return telephone
calls seeking comment.
Asurion is indirectly owned by NewAsurion Corp, whose
ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity
Partners, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Berkshire Partners,
the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and company
management, according to a July 22 Moody's Investors Service
report.
"There is sensitivity among borrowers about leakage of
proprietary information to competitors, as well as concerns
about the long-term strategic motivation of a non-traditional
lender," Mats Carlston, co-chair of Winston & Strawn's finance
practice in New York, said in an interview. "Vulture funds with
a loan-to-own strategy are, of course, the classic disqualified
lender."
Borrowers are also sensitive about private-equity firms that
own rival companies accessing their information.
Staffing firm On Assignment barred 12 firms including
competitors Insight Global and Select Staffing Service from
participating in its $975 million financing backing its
acquisition of Creative Circle earlier this year, sources
previously told LPC. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Horizon
Pharma are among several other companies this year whose
leveraged loan documentation includes disqualified-lender
language, according to Xtract.
While blacklists work for borrowers, investors say limiting
the number of potential buyers can hurt liquidity, which is
currently on regulators' agenda. The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is updating some of its rules regarding
registered funds and is considering making changes to liquidity
management rules.
"Bank loan funds are just one example of new types of funds
that may require further examination as we consider updating our
liquidity rules," SEC Commissioner Kara Stein said in a June 15
speech.
"If it takes over a month to settle, it is reasonable to
wonder how the fund could possibly meet the seven-day redemption
requirement in the Investment Company Act in times of market
stress," she said.
The average loan settlement time of 19.3 days in the second
quarter, according to Markit data, is far higher than the seven
days recommended by the Loan Syndications & Trading Association
(LSTA). Bond transactions settle in three days.
"From a company perspective, you want to keep your
information to yourself," Jessica Reiss, an analyst at Covenant
Review in New York, said in a telephone interview. "For a
lender, you want to be able to assign the loan to as many people
as possible because that's liquidity and you want to be able to
buy and sell."
If blacklisted companies are competitors and do not invest
in leveraged loans, it likely wouldn't be a "big issue" for
liquidity because a holder wouldn't transfer a loan to that
institution anyway, Reiss said.
Companies also blocked from joining Asurion's loan includes
retailers Sears Holding Corp, Target Corp, Home Depot Inc and
eBay Inc, sources said. They are joined on the list by Japanese
electronics companies Sony Corp and Panasonic, sources said.
"If a company is operating in all of these jurisdictions,
they would want to make sure someone doesn't inadvertently
transfer the loan to a competitor," Reiss said. Because the
market "is so global in nature, the company is just trying to
protect their private information."
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)