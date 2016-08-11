NEW YORK Aug 11 Cell phone insurance provider Asurion has joined the ranks of private equity-backed companies looking to secure aggressively structured leveraged loan transactions with favorable pricing, leaving investors struggling to grasp yield.

The company launched a US$550m five-year term loan August 4 with a payment-in-kind (PIK) option, a rarity in the syndicated loan market. The loan is being issued at the holding company level on an unsecured basis, which initially raised some eyebrows among investors worried about the place in the capital structure.

"This is the most aggressive structure in the market," said a person familiar with the deal.

For Asurion, the PIK option allows the issuer to pay interest by issuing additional debt as opposed to using cash if certain circumstances are met. This is just the fourth PIK loan to hit the leveraged loan market since the beginning of 2015, according to LPC data. Morgan Stanley led the transaction with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Despite initial concerns, investors ultimately came around and the loan was oversubscribed by more than three times, allowing the company to cut pricing to 900bp over Libor from the initially proposed 950bp over Libor with a 1% floor. The PIK option includes a 75bp step-up.

The majority of buyers already hold Asurion debt at either the first-lien or second-lien level, said the person familiar with the deal.

"This is a structure we knew we could sell to the existing lenders," the person said, noting that the company's history as an issuer and the ubiquity of cell phone insurance now helped market the loan. "The company has performed very well."

The deal comes shortly after mixed martial arts franchise UFC opted to raise a US$450m second-lien term loan to back its buyout instead of raising that money in the high yield bond market. The company also managed to shave 100bp off the spread, slashing pricing to 750bp over Libor.

Things got even more favorable for issuers of junior debt this week when aviation software company CAMP Systems cut 125bp off the price off its proposed second-lien loan to 725bp over Libor from 850bp over Libor.

"This is a type of market where there's a clearing price for most deals," said an investor who buys both leveraged loans and high-yield bonds.

PIK PLEASE

The PIK loan, which is issued at the holding company level, comes at a much higher cost to Asurion than the last time it tapped the loan market, which included raising debt placed higher in the capital structure on the operating company side.

In July 2015, the company arranged a US$2.725bn first-lien term loan that priced at 400bp over Libor with a 1% floor and added on a US$400m second-lien term loan at 750bp over Libor with a 1% floor. That deal backed a recapitalization that also included a minority equity buyback.

This round, investors clamored for the PIK loan allowing banks to move up the commitment deadline to August 9 from August 11 despite Asurion's highly leveraged profile.

Total debt will stand at around US$8.2bn, putting the company's leverage in the 6.5-7.0 times range following the PIK deal, according to Moody's Investors Service, though the ratings agency tends to use leverage numbers that run a bit higher than the numbers banks use.

Federal regulators monitoring leveraged lending have said loans with leverage above 6.0 times deserve special scrutiny. However, Asurion was able to tout strong cash flow in its efforts to woo investors.

"Everyone pays $10 a month for this insurance and they've got a track record of growing," said the source familiar with the deal.

Moody's rated the company B2, noting that this is a high rating for the amount of leverage but stated that it expects leverage to drop.

In addition, the company, which is sponsored by a group of private equity firms, was able to show that at least one new investor believes the company is worth a lot and is investing at a multiple of 11 times.

Asurion did not return request for comment. Morgan Stanley declined comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Leela Parker Deo and Chris Mangham)