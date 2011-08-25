* Unconsolidated H1 down 15 pct at $7.02 billion

By Clare Jim

TAIPEI, Aug 25 Taiwanese netbook PC pioneer Asustek Computer Inc's unconsolidated net profit in the second quarter rose 8.4 percent from a year ago, while first-half unconsolidated net profit fell 15 percent.

Asustek's unconsolidated net profit in January-June was T$7.02 billion ($241.98 million), down from T$8.26 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's second-quarter unconsolidated net profit was T$3.6 billion, based on Reuters' calcuations from the first-quarter's T$3.42 billion. This compared with T$3.32 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Asustek did not elaborate in the statement. The company is due to announce second-quarter consolidated net profit on Friday.

Its Chief Financial Officer David Chang told an investor conference last week that he is optimistic about the sales in the second half as demand in China and Europe turned strong in the third quarter and with product launches planned for the fourth quarter. ($1 = 29.011 Taiwan Dollars) (Editing by Jonathan Standing and Ken Wills)