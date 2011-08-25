TAIPEI Aug 25 Taiwanese netbook PC pioneer Asustek Computer Inc posted a 15 percent fall in first-half net profit, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Asustek's net profit in January-June was T$7.02 billion ($241.98 million), down from T$8.26 billion in the same period a year earlier.

It did not elaborate. The company's first-quarter net profit was T$3.59 billion.

($1 = 29.011 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)