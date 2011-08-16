* Sees solid Q3 sales and margin, outperforming industry

* Targets 14 pct market share in China this yr vs 13 pct last yr

* Plans to enter Brazil market in Q4

* To launch Ultrabook in Sept or early Oct (Adds details)

By Clare Jim

TAIPEI, Aug 16 Taiwanese PC maker Asustek Computer Inc is optimistic on the second half as demand in China and Europe turned strong in the third quarter and with product launches planned for the fourth quarter.

The netbook pioneer said it expected market share in China, at 11 percent in the second quarter, to grow to 14 percent this year, and plans expansion in South American after it enters the Brazil market in the fourth quarter.

"Sales in the third quarter are looking more optimistic. July was solid, August and September look solid also. We will outperform the industry in terms of revenue and shipments," Chief Financial Officer David Chang told an investor conference organised by Taiwan's stock exchange on Tuesday.

Chang said margins in the second quarter were better than the previous quarter, and would remain at a solid level in the third quarter despite market participants warning about slowing PC demand.

Chipmaker Intel Corp cut its 2011 PC growth projection last month to a range of 8 to 10 percent from earlier estimates in the low double-digits.

Asustek is due to announce its second-quarter earning on Aug. 26. The company's shipment targets for the quarter are 3.1 million notebooks, 1.3 million netbooks and 300,000 tablets.

Chang said Asustek planned to formally enter the Brazil market in the fourth quarter and was in the process of picking local suppliers.

Asustek has an about 4 percent share of the South America and Middle East markets.

The Taiwanese company is among many vendors competing for the lead in launching top chipmaker Intel Corp's new category of notebook, the Ultrabook.

Chang said Asustek would launch the Ultrabook in September or by early October, but did not comment on whether the price would be below $1,000 due to pending factors.

Last week, Intel said it expected computer makers Asustek, Lenovo Group Ltd and Acer Inc to luanch the Ultrabook in the third to fourth quarters, and expects to see their prices below $999 in the fourth quarter. (Editing by Chris Lewis)