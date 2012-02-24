TAIPEI Feb 24 Taiwanese netbook PC pioneer Asustek Computer Inc sees a decline in shipments in the first quarter but a pick up for notebooks and tablets for the full year, after reporting a better -than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

The company said in a statement on Friday it sees notebook computer shipments at 3.8 million in the first quarter, down from 4.5 million shipped in the last quarter, while netbook shipments will be 1.1 million from 1.3 million.

Shipment targets for motherboards and tablets are 5.5 million and 600,000 respectively, unchanged from fourth quarter actual shipments.

For the full year, Asustek sees notebook computer shipments at 18 million, up from 14.7 million shipped in 2011, and tablet shipments at 3 million, up from 1.8 million. Netbook shipments, however, will drop to 4 million from 4.9 million.

Asustek said net profit in October-December was T$4.88 billion ($164.97 million), up 21.4 percent from a year earlier. According to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, 15 analysts expected Asustek to earn net profit of T$4.08 billion in the quarter.

Full-year net profit was T$16.58 billion, up 1 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 29.5805 Taiwan dollars)