TAIPEI Aug 26 Netbook PC pioneer Asustek Computer Inc posted an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Friday, above forecasts, and said it sees shipments of main products rising in the third quarter.

Asustek's consolidated net profit in the second quarter was T$3.595 billion ($124 million), up from T$3.32 billion a year earlier and T$3.42 billion in the previous quarter.

Ten analysts had expected Asustek to post T$3.36 billion net profit in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it sees notebook PC shipments in the third quarter at 3.6 million, up from the previous quarter's 3.1 million, while netbook shipments are seen at 1.1 million from 1 million. EPAD tablet shipments are seen doubling to 800,000 units.

It said on Thursday unconsolidated net profit in the second quarter rose 8.4 percent from a year ago, while first-half unconsolidated net profit fell 15 percent.

Its shares gave up early gains of over 2 percent to end down 1.6 percent, before the earnings announcement.

Rival Acer Inc reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as it took charges to reorganise in a troubled first half, and said it would be impossible to break even for the full year. . (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)