TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwanese netbook PC pioneer Asustek Computer Inc's posted a better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter, but sees a decline in shipments in the fourth quarter.

The company said it sees notebook computer shipments at 4.1 million in the fourth quarter down from Q3's 4.3 million, while netbook shipments will be 1.2 million from 1.3 million and tablets 600,000 from 630,000 in Q3.

Asustek said net profit in July-September was T$4.68 billion ($156.7 million), down 9.4 percent from a year earlier and down 30 percent from the previous quarter, it said in a statement on Monday. It did not elaborate.

13 analysts expected Asustek to earn net profit of T$4.40 billion in the quarter, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Asustek Chief Financial Officer David Chang said on Friday it expected to give more conservative fourth-quarter guidance to reflect the impact from the flooding in Thailand. ($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)