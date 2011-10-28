TAIPEI Oct 28 Taiwan netbook computer pioneer Asustek said it expects to give more conservative fourth-quarter guidance next week to reflect the impact from the flooding in Thailand.

It added that it has hard disk drive (HDD) inventory until the end of November.

"Substitutes for HHD are very few, so if the situation persists, not only notebook production will be affected but also desktops, and other component shipments will also drop," Asustek CFO David Chang told Reuters.

He said the prices of HDDs are very mixed at the moment with some prices surging 20-40 percent.

Asia's PC makers, already grappling with the prospect of subdued year-end holiday season consumer demand, could face a further slowdown in the lunar new year sales season as the floods cut the supply of hard disk drives.

Up to half of the global supply of hard drives comes from Thailand. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)