TAIPEI Oct 28 Taiwan netbook computer pioneer
Asustek said it expects to give more conservative
fourth-quarter guidance next week to reflect the impact from the
flooding in Thailand.
It added that it has hard disk drive (HDD) inventory until
the end of November.
"Substitutes for HHD are very few, so if the situation
persists, not only notebook production will be affected but also
desktops, and other component shipments will also drop," Asustek
CFO David Chang told Reuters.
He said the prices of HDDs are very mixed at the moment with
some prices surging 20-40 percent.
Asia's PC makers, already grappling with the prospect of
subdued year-end holiday season consumer demand, could face a
further slowdown in the lunar new year sales season as the
floods cut the supply of hard disk drives.
Up to half of the global supply of hard drives comes from
Thailand.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)