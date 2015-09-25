SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australian equities and
derivatives exchange ASX Ltd on Friday said it will
open an office in Hong Kong on Oct. 1 helping traders get faster
and cheaper access to Sydney markets.
The announcement coincides with ASX's establishment of a
'direct connection hub' in Hong Kong to connect the special
administrative region to Australia's finance markets, ASX said.
ASX's expansion into Asia comes at a time of rising concerns
about the economic prospects of Australia's top trading partner
amid a turmoil in Chinese markets.
"Asia is the world's fastest growing economic region and the
source of increasing ASX customer flows," ASX Deputy CEO Peter
Hiom said in a statement.
"The establishment of an office in Hong Kong, coupled with
an expansion of our global hub network, reflects ASX's
commitment to Asia."
ASX has started a yuan settlement service with Bank of China
and signed an agreement to work with the China
Futures Association.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry)