MELBOURNE Nov 10 Australia's main bourse plans to introduce carbon futures trading before the nation's carbon emissions trading scheme begins in 2015.

Bourse operator ASX Group said on Thursday secondary and futures markets for carbon permits would be the key to the success of the emissions trading scheme, due to kick off after three years of fixed prices on carbon under landmark laws passed this week.

"These markets will generate the short and long-term price signals and risk mitigation required to underpin investment certainty," ASX said.

It expects to be able to introduce a futures market before the emissions trading scheme starts to help industry manage forward price risk, it said.

Looking to tout advantages over its new rival Chi-X Australia, a unit of Nomura , ASX said many likely users of the emissions trading scheme already use ASX infrastructure and would be looking for transparent price discovery.

ASX already offers trading in futures and options over Australian and New Zealand electricity and renewable energy certificates.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)