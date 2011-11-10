MELBOURNE Nov 10 Australia's main bourse plans
to introduce carbon futures trading before the nation's carbon
emissions trading scheme begins in 2015.
Bourse operator ASX Group said on Thursday
secondary and futures markets for carbon permits would be the
key to the success of the emissions trading scheme, due to kick
off after three years of fixed prices on carbon under landmark
laws passed this week.
"These markets will generate the short and long-term price
signals and risk mitigation required to underpin investment
certainty," ASX said.
It expects to be able to introduce a futures market before
the emissions trading scheme starts to help industry manage
forward price risk, it said.
Looking to tout advantages over its new rival Chi-X
Australia, a unit of Nomura , ASX said many likely users
of the emissions trading scheme already use ASX infrastructure
and would be looking for transparent price discovery.
ASX already offers trading in futures and options over
Australian and New Zealand electricity and renewable energy
certificates.
