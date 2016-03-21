UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, March 21 The Australian Securities Exchange Ltd said on Monday its chief executive officer quit to focus on unspecified potential investigations relating to his former role as head of gambling company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.