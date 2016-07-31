SYDNEY Aug 1 Australia's ASX Ltd appointed Dominic Stevens as the exchange operator's chief executive, it said on Monday, following the resignation of its former CEO in the wake of corruption allegations.

Stevens, who takes up his new role immediately, was CEO of Challenger Group, an Australia financial services company, from 2008 to 2012.

His appointment ends the ASX's search for a replacement for Elmer Funke Kupper who resigned abruptly in March as police investigated allegations of bribery at gambling company Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, which he previously headed. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)