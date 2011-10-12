SYDNEY Oct 13 Australian stock exchange operator ASX , Asia's third-largest listed bourse, could cut its trading fees as its monopoly ends and competitor Chi-X enters the market with 40 percent lower fees, analysts said.

ASX has already cut trading fees of its cash pool by 40 percent over the past year as it prepares for the Oct 31 launch of Nomura-owned Chi-X.

"We expect both Chi-X and ASX will adjust their pricing from time to time depending on their success at winning and retaining business," Citigroup analyst Nigel Pittaway said.

An ASX spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment. ASX has earlier said it is well prepared to meet competition. The exchange has had ample time to prepare for the end of its two-decade monopoly.

Chi-X on Wednesday told brokers it would charge fees of 0.06 basis point for providing liquidity and 0.12bp for removing liquidity compared with ASX's 0.15 basis point fees.

Analysts said if ASX were to match the fees its earnings could fall by just around 1 percent as cash transaction forms around 5 percent of total revenue.

Chi-X has relied on competitive fees to claim market share from incumbents in Europe, Canada and Japan. Analysts expect Chi-X to focus on institutional investors for volumes. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)