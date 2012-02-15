SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia's ASX Ltd
, operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, reported a
2.9 percent rise in half-year net profit on Thursday, helped by
new technical services and derivatives products in tough market
conditions.
ASX, which is battling to defend its market share from new
entrant Chi-X, said adjusted net profit rose to A$180.7 million
($193.70 million) in the half-year to December 31 from A$175.6
million last year, slightly below a consensus forecast of A$183
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ASX last year lost its more-than-two-decade-old
monopoly of the Australian market. It announced a new platform
late last year, targeting high frequency trading in order to
defend its market lead from Chi-X.
ASX shares have slipped 0.3 percent since Chi-X was
launched on Oct 31, while the broader benchmark index
has risen in the same period.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and XX)