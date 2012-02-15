SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia's ASX Ltd , operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, reported a 2.9 percent rise in half-year net profit on Thursday, helped by new technical services and derivatives products in tough market conditions.

ASX, which is battling to defend its market share from new entrant Chi-X, said adjusted net profit rose to A$180.7 million ($193.70 million) in the half-year to December 31 from A$175.6 million last year, slightly below a consensus forecast of A$183 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ASX last year lost its more-than-two-decade-old monopoly of the Australian market. It announced a new platform late last year, targeting high frequency trading in order to defend its market lead from Chi-X.

ASX shares have slipped 0.3 percent since Chi-X was launched on Oct 31, while the broader benchmark index has risen in the same period. ($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and XX)