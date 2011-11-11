SYDNEY Nov 11 ASX Group, Asia's
fourth-largest listed bourse said Friday a new platform
targeting high frequency trading would launch on Nov 28 as the
exchange expands offerings to defend its market lead.
ASX, which last month lost its more-than two decade old
monopoly of the Australian market also announced lower fees for
high volumes compared to new entrant Chi-X.
ASX set a fees of 0.15 basis points for passive liquidity
orders, which would be cut to 0.05 bps for participants reaching
volume qualification thresholds. Chi-X had announced 0.06 basis
flat fees.
At that time analysts had said that was 40 percent lower
than ASX.
High frequency trading, which is gaining traction uses
technological tools such as computerised algorithms to analyst
market data and steer trading strategies.
Chi-X, part of Nomura controlled Chi-X Global
launched on Oct 31 and traders had predicted the launch would
set a fee war. Chi-X is yet to make a dent in ASX's volumes
though participants expect it to corner 15 percent of the market
in six months as they gain confidence over its reliability.
Chi-X is logging daily turnover of over A$5 million now
compared to ASX's A$5 billion. Australia's stock market is the
world's eighth largest with a market capitalisation of about
$1.3 trillion.
Chi-X was among the first entrants in places such as Europe,
Canada and Japan when competition was introduced, shaking up
established players as new platforms armed with fast trading
technology and smaller overheads slashed fees.
ASX for its part has cut fees, boosted speed and is gearing
up to roll out a new data centre in February.
