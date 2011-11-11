SYDNEY Nov 11 ASX Group, Asia's fourth-largest listed bourse said Friday a new platform targeting high frequency trading would launch on Nov 28 as the exchange expands offerings to defend its market lead.

ASX, which last month lost its more-than two decade old monopoly of the Australian market also announced lower fees for high volumes compared to new entrant Chi-X.

ASX set a fees of 0.15 basis points for passive liquidity orders, which would be cut to 0.05 bps for participants reaching volume qualification thresholds. Chi-X had announced 0.06 basis flat fees.

At that time analysts had said that was 40 percent lower than ASX.

High frequency trading, which is gaining traction uses technological tools such as computerised algorithms to analyst market data and steer trading strategies.

Chi-X, part of Nomura controlled Chi-X Global launched on Oct 31 and traders had predicted the launch would set a fee war. Chi-X is yet to make a dent in ASX's volumes though participants expect it to corner 15 percent of the market in six months as they gain confidence over its reliability.

Chi-X is logging daily turnover of over A$5 million now compared to ASX's A$5 billion. Australia's stock market is the world's eighth largest with a market capitalisation of about $1.3 trillion.

Chi-X was among the first entrants in places such as Europe, Canada and Japan when competition was introduced, shaking up established players as new platforms armed with fast trading technology and smaller overheads slashed fees.

ASX for its part has cut fees, boosted speed and is gearing up to roll out a new data centre in February. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)