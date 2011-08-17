SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia's ASX Ltd ,
operator of Asia's third largest listed bourse, reported a 7
percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday and said it
expected to have chosen a successor to Chief Executive Robert
Elstone by mid-September.
ASX, who had a planned $7.8 billion tie-up with Singapore
Exchange blocked in April, said adjusted net profit
rose to A$357 million ($376.6 million) in the year to June 30,
compared with A$328 million last year.
A survey of 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
had forecast a profit of A$354.7 million.
The company declared a dividend of 93 cents a shares, from
84 cents last year.
($1=A$0.95)
