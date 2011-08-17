SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia's ASX Ltd , operator of Asia's third largest listed bourse, reported a 7 percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday and said it expected to have chosen a successor to Chief Executive Robert Elstone by mid-September.

ASX, who had a planned $7.8 billion tie-up with Singapore Exchange blocked in April, said adjusted net profit rose to A$357 million ($376.6 million) in the year to June 30, compared with A$328 million last year.

A survey of 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of A$354.7 million.

The company declared a dividend of 93 cents a shares, from 84 cents last year.

($1=A$0.95)

(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)