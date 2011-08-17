(Adds details, company comment)
* ASX FY profit up 7 percent, beats market expectations
* ASX says well positioned ahead of Chi-X launch in late
2011
* ASX says to appoint new CEO by mid-Sept
SYDNEY, Aug 18 Australia's ASX Ltd ,
operator of Asia's third largest listed bourse, met expectations
with a seven percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday
and said it is well positioned as it prepares for the
introduction of competition.
ASX, which had a planned $7.8 billion takeover by Singapore
Exchange blocked by the government in April, said it
expected to complete the search a successor to Chief Executive
Robert Elstone by its annual meeting on Sept. 22.
"The ASX Group of companies achieved sound financial,
operational and compliance performance in 2011, a year dominated
by geopolitical and natural disaster events of local, regional
and global significance," Elstone said in a statement.
The exchange said adjusted net profit rose to A$357 million
($376.6 million) in the year to June 30, compared with A$328
million last year.
A survey of 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
had forecast a profit of A$354.7 million.
The proposed takeover by SGX was one of a wave of exchange
mergers in late 2010 and early 2011, as bourses respond to the
threat of dark pools, or electronic based alternate trading
systems.
It was blocked by the Australian government as not being in
the national interest, and the removal of the takeover premium
has been a major contributor to the ASX's share price falling
more than 20 percent so far this year.
In May the Australian government granted final approval to
Chi-X, owned by Nomura to begin operating, with trading
expected to begin before the end of the year.
"ASX is mindful of the technical, regulatory and operational
challenges presented by the impending new market structure, and
continues to develop solutions for participants, their clients
and other market users," Elstone said.
Earlier this month SGX reported a flat fourth quarter profit
and warned that market activity could be hit by the current
global turmoil sparked by sovereign debt concerns.
ASX said its result was underpinned by strong growth in
initial public offerings, 160 compared to 93 the previous year,
although this was partially offset by lower secondary capital
raising.
This helped push revenue up 5 percent to a record A$618
million, as the exchange also reported a solid increase in the
total number of cash trades and derivatives.
The company declared a dividend of 93 cents a shares, from
84 cents last year.
($1=A$0.95)
(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)