SYDNEY, Aug 18 Australia's ASX Ltd , operator of Asia's third largest listed bourse, met expectations with a seven percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday and said it is well positioned as it prepares for the introduction of competition.

ASX, which had a planned $7.8 billion takeover by Singapore Exchange blocked by the government in April, said it expected to complete the search a successor to Chief Executive Robert Elstone by its annual meeting on Sept. 22.

"The ASX Group of companies achieved sound financial, operational and compliance performance in 2011, a year dominated by geopolitical and natural disaster events of local, regional and global significance," Elstone said in a statement.

The exchange said adjusted net profit rose to A$357 million ($376.6 million) in the year to June 30, compared with A$328 million last year.

A survey of 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of A$354.7 million.

The proposed takeover by SGX was one of a wave of exchange mergers in late 2010 and early 2011, as bourses respond to the threat of dark pools, or electronic based alternate trading systems.

It was blocked by the Australian government as not being in the national interest, and the removal of the takeover premium has been a major contributor to the ASX's share price falling more than 20 percent so far this year.

In May the Australian government granted final approval to Chi-X, owned by Nomura to begin operating, with trading expected to begin before the end of the year.

"ASX is mindful of the technical, regulatory and operational challenges presented by the impending new market structure, and continues to develop solutions for participants, their clients and other market users," Elstone said.

Earlier this month SGX reported a flat fourth quarter profit and warned that market activity could be hit by the current global turmoil sparked by sovereign debt concerns.

ASX said its result was underpinned by strong growth in initial public offerings, 160 compared to 93 the previous year, although this was partially offset by lower secondary capital raising.

This helped push revenue up 5 percent to a record A$618 million, as the exchange also reported a solid increase in the total number of cash trades and derivatives.

The company declared a dividend of 93 cents a shares, from 84 cents last year.

($1=A$0.95) (Reporting by Adrian Bathgate; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)