By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Oct 27 Australia's stock market suffered an embarrassing shutdown on Thursday, as technical failures halted trading for four hours, just as news broke of euro zone leaders reaching an agreement on the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The technical glitch and the duration of the shutdown is a blow for bourse operator ASX Group , especially as this comes ahead of rival bourse operator Chi-X's launch on Monday, ending ASX's two-decade monopoly.

The ASX normally trades daily volumes of about $5 billion and several traders slammed down their phones when asked for comments on the outage, as they scrambled to settle trades.

"It was chaotic for everyone. That was a bit of a debacle," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed nearly 1.9 percent to 4,322.50 shortly after trade on the shortened session resumed underscoring the pent-up demand.

"Investors and traders are frustrated. We have effectively missed out on a big positive move," said Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG Markets.

"Technical glitches are common. But the length of time markets were shut leaves a bitter taste. It just made the case for an alternative platform attractive," IG Markets Shamu said.

The ASX said trading in the market would end as usual on Thursday at 0500 GMT.

October options also expire on Thursday.

Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said the derivatives market ASX 24 operated normally on Thursday and the ASX had been liaising with its technology provider and market regulator ASIC to resolve their technical issues.

"I've been advised the issues are not related to the introduction of competition, and will not affect the launch of Chi-X on 31 October," Shorten said in a statement, noting the last time ASX experienced such an outage was February 28 this year.

"CONNECTIVITY ISSUE"

A spokeswoman for ASX said the outage was due to a connectivity issue with the exchange's trading system, which in turn hampered participants connection to the ASX trading engine.

ASX has worked with Nasdaq OMX to resolve the glitch and will now undertake a detailed analysis to ensure the problem does not recur, she said.

Rival Chi-X Global, which runs trading systems in Canada and Japan, is seeking to emulate the success of Chi-X Europe, the largest pan-European share trading system that has attracted orders away from the region's top exchanges by offering faster and cheaper trading.

It has already fired the first salvo.

Earlier this month, it announced trading fees up to 40 percent lower than ASX in a pricing model that offers a rebate for traders placing an order and finding a match. Brokers coming in to find a match will be charged more.

The firm has also tied up with 15 brokers who control 80 percent of the market and sold stakes to five top trading firms including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and plans to lean on these new partners to find new markets. .

Chi-X officials could not be reached for comment about the ASX trading halt.

ASX has for its part responded to the competition by cutting fees by 40 percent, boosting speed and rolling out a new data centre to encourage high frequency trading.

A planned merger between ASX and the Singapore Exchange Ltd was scuppered by Australian regulators earlier this year. (Editing by Ed Davies and Anshuman Daga)