* ASX H1 underlying profit A$180.7 mln v A$183 mln consensus
* Dividend up 2.9 pct to 92.8 cents
* Sees investor sentiment possibly turning later in 2012
SYDNEY, Feb 16 Australia's ASX Ltd
, operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, reported a
2.9 percent rise in half-year profits on Thursday and said it
expected market conditions to remain challenging with rival
Chi-X's arrival in the market.
Sharp market volatility slammed trading revenue in the
December quarter, but ASX said average daily cash market
activity in the first two weeks of February jumped nearly a
quarter to A$4.8 billion against the first six weeks of the
year.
"If a solution to the European crisis is found that gives
capital markets confidence, we could see investor sentiment turn
positive later in the year," ASX Chief Executive Elmer Funke
Kupper said in a statement.
ASX late last year lost its more-than-two-decade-old
monopoly of the Australian market as Chi-X, part of Nomura
controlled Chi-X Global, launched on Oct 31. Traders
predicted a fee war due to the launch.
Chi-X was among the first entrants in places such as Europe,
Canada and Japan when competition was introduced, shaking up
established players as new platforms armed with fast trading
technology and smaller overheads slashed fees.
ASX said underlying profit after tax rose to A$180.7 million
($193.7 million) in the half-year to December 31 from A$175.5
million last year, slightly below a consensus forecast of A$183
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chi-X is yet to make a dent in ASX's volumes, though
participants expect it to corner 15 percent of the market in six
months as they gain confidence over its reliability.
ASX has a daily turnover of around A$5 billion with Chi-X
logging just 1 percent of that, or A$40-50 million per day.
In order to defend its market lead, ASX announced a new
platform late last year targeting high-frequency trading.
Australia's stock market is the world's eighth largest with
a combined capitalisation of about $1.3 trillion.
Asia's third-largest listed bourse, Singapore Exchange Ltd
, last month reported its lowest profit since March
2009, as weakness in global markets hurt its core securities
business, and the bourse operator gave a cautious outlook.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
