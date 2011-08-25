MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
SYDNEY Aug 26 Australia's stock exchange operator, ASX Ltd , on Friday named former gaming executive Elmer Funke Kupper as its new chief executive, replacing its long-time leader Robert Elstone.
Kupper, formerly managing director of Tabcorp , will take up his new job on Oct. 6.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
CHICAGO, Feb 9 Investments Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has made to boost its pickup truck and SUV production capacity should help it narrow the gap with the U.S. auto industry average for bigger vehicles increasingly popular with American consumers, a top company executive said on Thursday.
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted its second quarterly loss in a row as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.