MELBOURNE, June 1 Australia's bourse operator,
ASX Ltd, said on Friday it may buy share registry Link
Market Services from Pacific Equity Partners in a deal that
could be worth as much as $1.36 billion and pit ASX against
global buyout firms.
A successful deal by Pacific Equity Partners (PEP),
Australia's top private equity firm, will be Asia's biggest sale
of a private equity stake so far this year and may spur more
buyout shops to cash in on their investments.
Other interested bidders for Link include global private
equity firms Bain Capital, Blackstone Group L.P., Carlyle
Group, U.S.-based Hellman & Friedman, and KKR & Co L.P.
, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
previously.
PEP, which has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the deal,
bought Link from ASX seven years ago and has made about 20
acquisitions since 2005, including buying the U.S. business
American Stock Transfer & Trust Co (AST). Link manages more than
10 million accounts in Australasia.
ASX, which last year agreed to a takeover by Singapore
Exchange only to see that turned down by Australian
regulators, said it signed a confidentiality agreement to
receive information on Link "ahead of a formal sale process."
"There is no certainty that ASX will participate in a
transaction or that any negotiations or due diligence that could
result in a transaction will be undertaken by ASX," the bourse
operator said.
Last month, PEP started an auction for Link Group, which
includes Link Market Services and AST, that could value the
company at as much as A$1.4 billion ($1.36 billion) including
debt, sources told Reuters. Link competes with Computershare
In Australia.
PEP plans to retain a small minority stake in the company
sources said previously. Link's latest annual earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are estimated to be
between $120 million-130 million, the sources said.
PEP had looked at options including an IPO, the sources
said, but is selling the stake instead due to weak markets that
have forced a near two-year drought of big IPOs in Australia and
cancellation of offerings globally.
On Thursday, London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds ditched
its $1 billion initial public offering adding to a chill that
Facebook's botched IPO has cast over an already moribund
global market for new listings from Hong Kong to New York.
The global racing giant Formula One may also
delaying its Singapore IPO, according to reports on Friday.
UBS is advising ASX on the deal one of the sources
told Reuters while a media report said KKR has hired Morgan
Stanley and Macquarie.
