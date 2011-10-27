(Adds detail)

SYDNEY Oct 27 Australian stock exchange operator ASX Group halted market trading on Thursday due to technical issues, a spokesman said, adding that it was seeking to resolve the problems.

The spokesman did not elaborate on the technical issues nor give a time frame for resumption of trade.

The technical glitch is an embarrassment for the ASX, coming just days ahead of the launch of trading in Australia by rival bourse operator Chi-X.

Chi-X, which counts Nomura as its top shareholder, is set for a soft launch in Australia on Monday, breaking the two-decade monopoly held by the ASX.

Chi-X, which is looking at new market opportunities in Asia Pacific and Latin America, has sold stakes to five top trading firms including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and plans to lean on these new partners to find the markets, its Chief Executive Tal Cohen told Reuters.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was quoted at 4,242.0 when trading was halted.

The ASX said in a message that markets remained in "enquire" mode and that all trades from Thursday were under review. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Ed Davies; Editing by Lincoln Feast)