SYDNEY Oct 27 Australian stock exchange
operator ASX Group halted market trading on Thursday
due to technical issues, a spokesman said, adding that it was
seeking to resolve the problems.
The spokesman did not elaborate on the technical issues nor
give a time frame for resumption of trade.
The technical glitch is an embarrassment for the ASX, coming
just days ahead of the launch of trading in Australia by rival
bourse operator Chi-X.
Chi-X, which counts Nomura as its top shareholder,
is set for a soft launch in Australia on Monday, breaking the
two-decade monopoly held by the ASX.
Chi-X, which is looking at new market opportunities in Asia
Pacific and Latin America, has sold stakes to five top trading
firms including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
and plans to lean on these new partners to find the markets, its
Chief Executive Tal Cohen told Reuters.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was quoted at
4,242.0 when trading was halted.
The ASX said in a message that markets remained in "enquire"
mode and that all trades from Thursday were under review.
