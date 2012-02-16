MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australia's ASX Ltd
, operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, is keeping
an eye on potential cross-border exchange mergers, following the
collapse a year ago of its planned merger with Singapore
Exchange Ltd.
"We're keeping a very close eye on what's going on in the
world there," Chief Executive Elmer Funke Kupper told reporters
after ASX reported 2.9 percent growth in half-year underlying
profit.
He said despite the rejection of several cross-border
exchange mergers over the past year, the rationale of scale and
global reach which drove those deals had not changed.
He declined to comment on whether ASX was looking at any
specific opportunities.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)