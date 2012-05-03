(Refiles to add dropped name in second reference)
SYDNEY May 3 Australia's ASX Ltd, the
operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, reported on Thursday a
2.7 percent fall in nine-month underlying profit, citing subdued
activity in equity markets.
ASX, which is battling to defend its market share from new
entrant Chi-X, said underlying profit after tax fell to A$261.6
million in the nine months to March 31.
Statutory profit was down 2.9 percent at A$256.3 million.
"Since the start of the second quarter in October 2011
equity markets have experienced significantly reduced trading
activity compared to a year ago when market conditions were more
favourable," Chief Executive Elmer Funke Kupper said in a
statement.
Funke Kupper said that despite some improvements seen in
overseas markets such as the United States and Asia, Europe
continued to struggle and investors were responding with
caution.
ASX last year lost its more-than-two-decade-old monopoly in
the Australian market. It announced a new platform late last
year, targeting high frequency trading in order to defend its
market lead from Chi-X, part of Nomura controlled Chi-X
Global.
ASX shares have risen 5.4 percent this year, while the
broader benchmark index is up 9.4 percent in the same
period.
