SYDNEY, April 3 The Australian Securities
Exchange said on Tuesday it may extend its trading
hours and ease restrictions for small resources companies in a
bid to attract Asian investors and capitalise on Australia's
strong resources sector.
The trading hours proposal would extend bourse trading to 6
p.m. Sydney time, instead of 4 p.m. at present, the Australian
Financial Review reported, bringing Australian trading hours in
line with their Asian counterparts.
"I can see some benefits because I'd like to overlap with
the full Asian market and I'd like to attract more Asian
investment to our market, and to do that you have to be open
when they're open," Chief Executive Elmer Funke Kupper told the
newspaper.
Funke Kupper added that extra trading hours posed some
difficulties, and may not be met with open arms by the whole
industry, the paper said.
Australia's ASX, operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse,
lost its more-than-two-decade-old monopoly of the Australian
market late last year with the launch of Chi-X, part of the
Nomura controlled Chi-X Global.
The ASX said in a consultation paper that it hoped to see
some of the rule changes implemented by November 2012.
Under the proposals, the capital raising limit for listed
groups with a market capitalisation of A$300 million ($312
million) or less would be raised to 25 percent of the value of
the company, or 15 percent without shareholder approval. Current
restrictions restrict a capital raising to 15 percent.
In 2013 the ASX will also fund a 12-month trial of a new
equity research scheme, designed to provide independent research
for ASX-listed companies with a market capitalisation under $1
billion.
The ASX will also look to relax its listing rules for
junior companies in order to attract new floats from the booming
resources sector.
Australia's stock market is the world's eighth largest with
a combined capitalisation of about $1.3 trillion.
($1 = 0.9612 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin)