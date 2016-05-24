UniCredit prices rights issue at 38 pct discount
MILAN, Feb 1 UniCredit said on Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price.
ANKARA May 24 The deadline for bids in the sale of seized Islamic lender Bank Asya has been set as June 23 with the tender to be held the following day, Turkey's Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) said in a statement in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.
The tender was for the sale of a minimum 183.6 million "A" group shares, amounting to 51 percent of the bank, with an estimated price set at 0.7 lira ($0.23) per share, the statement said. ($1 = 2.9954 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)
MILAN, Feb 1 UniCredit said on Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Guggenheim Investments said on Wednesday that it had posted net inflows of more than $1.3 billion in its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in January.
Feb 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January RANK VEHICLE January 17 January 16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 57,995 51,540 12.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 35,553 37,863 -6.1 3 Ram P/U 33,769 32,564