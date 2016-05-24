ANKARA May 24 The deadline for bids in the sale of seized Islamic lender Bank Asya has been set as June 23 with the tender to be held the following day, Turkey's Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) said in a statement in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The tender was for the sale of a minimum 183.6 million "A" group shares, amounting to 51 percent of the bank, with an estimated price set at 0.7 lira ($0.23) per share, the statement said. ($1 = 2.9954 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)