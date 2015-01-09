(Adds quotes from bank, details, background)
By Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL Jan 9 Turkey's Bank Asya,
which suffered a run on deposits last year after it became
embroiled in a political feud, said it was selling its 40
percent stake in Tamweel Africa Holding for 31.8 million euros
($37.7 million).
It is selling the stake in Tamweel, which promotes Islamic
finance in sub-Saharan Africa, to the Saudi-based Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the
bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on
Thursday.
"We obtain 41.3 million lira profit through this sale and we
expect this to have a positive impact on first quarter
profitability," Cengiz Onder, Bank Asya's head of investor
relations, told Reuters. Tamweel Africa Holding is based in
Senegal.
The run on deposits took place last year after Bank Asya
became caught up in a power struggle between now-President
Tayyip Erdogan and Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Islamic cleric
whose sympathisers founded the lender.
Erdogan has long accused his former ally Gulen of
orchestrating a graft probe to undermine his rule and has waged
a battle to purge institutions such as the police and judiciary
of his supporters.
In a show of loyalty to Erdogan, depositors including
state-owned firms and institutions withdrew 4 billion lira,
about a fifth of Bank Asya's total deposits, according to media
reports.
Bank Asya has laid off 1,708 staff and closed 80 branches,
out of the 5,074 staff and 281 branches it had at the end of
2013.
It swung to a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss in
the third quarter partly due to a rise in bad loans, but said
its underlying operations were healthy.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by
Daren Butler and Pravin Char)