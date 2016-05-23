(Adds quote, details)

ANKARA May 23 Turkish authorities officially put confiscated Islamic lender Bank Asya up for sale on Monday but said that the bank could still be liquidated if no buyer can be found.

The government seized the assets of the Islamic lender a year ago, saying its financial structure and management presented a threat to the financial system. It has since been managed by Turkey's Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

"The TMSF has decided to sell the shares of Bank Asya and the sale announcement has been sent to the Official Gazette," the fund said in a statement.

Founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, an arch-foe of President Tayyip Erdogan, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 companies affiliated with the religious movement which have been targeted in a government crackdown.

Erdogan accuses Gulen, a former ally, of trying to overthrow the government via a network of supporters in the judiciary, police and media. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for more than a decade, denies the charges.

The TMSF said in March that it would pursue liquidation if a buyer was not found for Bank Asya within three months, vowing it would not be returned to its original shareholders.

Bank Asya's troubles started almost two years ago when its depositors, including state-owned companies and institutions and foreign fund managers, withdrew 4 billion lira ($1.3 bln), about 20 percent of deposits, eroding its earnings and capital base.

