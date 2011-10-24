PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 24 Atacama Minerals Corp said it will buy privately held Sirocco Gold Inc in an all-stock deal and bring in a new team headed by Chief Executive Richard Clark, sending its shares soaring 64 percent to a six-month high.
Atacama said it will pay West Africa-focused Sirocco about 20 million of its shares, worth C$11 million ($10.9 million) as per its Friday closing price.
Atacama said Clark will replace Tim Miller while Alessandro Bitelli will replace Wanda Lee when he resigns as chief financial officer on Nov. 30.
Atacama's acquisition of Sirocco is conditional on it raising about C$5 million through a private placement to Clark, Bitelli and certain other shareholders in Sirocco.
Atacama's shares surged to 90 Canadian cents in early trade on Monday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. The stock was the highest percentage gainer on the exchange, rising 64 percent in the first 30 minutes of trade. ($1 = 1.008 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets