Dec 7 AT&T Inc said it was seeing strong smartphone sales so far in the fourth quarter and reaffirmed its previously reported forecast for its wireless segment, for the Oct-Dec period.

For the first two months of the fourth quarter, the largest U.S. mobile company sold about 6 million smartphones, just short of its previous quarterly record of 6.1 million smartphone sales, it said in a statement.

AT&T is also seeing a higher number of customers upgrading their handsets than in prior quarters, in part reflecting customers who were waiting for the new Apple iPhone, which launched in October.

The company's margins, however, will be hurt in the near term as strong smartphone sales will translate to more subsidies, consistent with its earlier outlook. Telecom companies usually get back this money through long-term contracts.

AT&T shares were down 12 cents at $29.05 in early morning trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)