Dec 14 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc said
it would stop developing its kidney drug after the treatment
failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage study.
The drug developer said on Monday that the drug, PINTA 745,
did not improve physical function, levels of inflammation and
blood sugar in patients in the study.
Atara's shares fell nearly 26 percent in light premarket
trading.
PINTA 745 was aimed at treating patients with end stage
renal disease by blocking the protein, myostatin, and improving
kidney function.
The company said it would now use its cash on hand to
develop its cancer products, most of which belong to a new
promising class of drugs called T-cell therapies.
T-cell therapies are compounds that make it easier for
immune cells to identify and destroy cancer cells.
Atara has three T-cell products under development and two
other experimental drugs targeting various kinds of cancer.
The company said it had $334.3 million in cash and
equivalents, which was sufficient to develop the drugs in its
pipeline.
Atara's shares were trading at $24.68 before the bell.
