Oct 28 Canada's Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO) posted a 10 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by charges related to purchase of a natural gas distribution utility in western Australia.

The company's third-quarter profit fell to C$54 million, or 93 Canadian cents a share, from C$60 million, or C$1.03 a share, last year.

Atco, which operates utilities, power plants and other industrial businesses, said revenue rose 24 percent to C$957 million.

Separately, Atco's unit Canadian Utilities Ltd posted a 24 percent decline in quarterly profit.

The unit's profit fell to C$66 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, from C$87 million, or 64 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Shares of Atco closed at C$60.65 while Canadian Utilities closed at C$61.59 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)