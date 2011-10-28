(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Canada's Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO) posted a 10
percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by charges
related to purchase of a natural gas distribution utility in
western Australia.
The company's third-quarter profit fell to C$54 million, or
93 Canadian cents a share, from C$60 million, or C$1.03 a share,
last year.
Atco, which operates utilities, power plants and other
industrial businesses, said revenue rose 24 percent to C$957
million.
Separately, Atco's unit Canadian Utilities Ltd
posted a 24 percent decline in quarterly profit.
The unit's profit fell to C$66 million, or 47 Canadian cents
a share, from C$87 million, or 64 Canadian cents a share, last
year.
Shares of Atco closed at C$60.65 while Canadian Utilities
closed at C$61.59 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)