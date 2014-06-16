BRIEF-Ardagh Group announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Private equity firm TPG Capital LP-backed ATD Corp, one of the largest U.S. tire distributors, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company listed Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters to the IPO. ( r.reuters.com/dep22w) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurinia prices us$150.5 million public offering of common shares
* Mulesoft inc - estimates that ipo price will be between $14.00 - $16.00 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: