UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Atea ASA :
* Says has been chosen for a framework agreement to deliver client hardware and related services to county council, Västra Götalandsregionen for about 47 000 workplaces
* Says estimated total annual value of agreement is 100 million Swedish crowns ($13.00 million)
* Says agreement runs for three years with an option for further additional three years
* For Atea, this is a new framework agreement
* Atea is the only supplier in the agreement
* The decision may be appealed within ten days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6905 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources