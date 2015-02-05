Feb 5 Atea ASA :

* Atea has entered into an agreement with Finnish Defense Forces Logistic Command for delivery of situation awareness management and presentation system

* The system gathers and combines information from different sources to be used on a single workstation and it shows and transfers voice and image between different locations

* Says estimated value of agreement is 9 million euros ($10.21 million)