Dec 19 Atea ASA

* City of Helsinki chooses Atea and two other IT providers for delivery of IT products and related

* Estimated annual value for agreement is 25 million euros ($30.68 million)

* Frame agreement runs for two years with an option to extend agreement to two one-year periods

* Agreement will have effect from Dec. 19, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)