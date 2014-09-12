Sept 12 Atea ASA :

* Atea acquires IT infrastructure specialist in Norway

* Says has entered into agreement to acquire Datatech AS

* Says in 2013 Datatech reported revenue of 37 million Norwegian crowns and EBITDA of 7 million crowns

* Says Atea acquires all shares in the company and all employees will continue in Atea in order to strengthen Atea's competences

* Says the transaction will have effect as of Sept. 11, 2014

* Says agreed transaction value (enterprise value) is 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)