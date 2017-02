ATHENS, Sept 14 Greek state-controlled lender ATEbank AGBr.AT said on Wednesday it will tap emergency liquidity at the Bank of Greece if deposit outflows continue.

"We applied to be ready to use ELA (emergency liquidity assistance) at any time," a bank executive told analysts during a conference call.

"If deposit outflows continue, we will use ELA."

The bank reported a 12.5 percent year-on-year decline in deposits in its first-half results. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)