ATHENS Dec 15 State-controlled lender Agricultural Bank of Greece announced a public tender for the sale of a controlling stake in its Romanian subsidiary.

ATEbank said on Thursday bids of interest for its 93.27 percent stake in ATEbank Romania must be submitted by Jan 16.

Accounting firm Deloitte has been picked as an advisor.

"Our intention is to complete the sale by the end of the first half of 2012," a bank official who declined to be named told Reuters.

ATEbank, which failed pan-European stress tests in July, is taking part in a Greek government debt exchange, where its entire portfolio of Greek government paper maturing up to 2020 and worth 5.2 billion euros will be swapped. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Dan Lalor)