BRIEF-Faster Enterprises agreed a settlement extension with Simcar Property
* Settlement for purchase of property known as 7 Ellingworth Parade, Box Hill Victoria
ATHENS, July 30 Shares in Greece's Piraeus Bank soared 15 percent on Monday after the lender agreed to take over the healthy assets of struggling state-owned lender ATEbank on Friday.
"The market is reacting positively to the deal and it is waiting to see what will happen as far as the wider restructuring of the banking sector is concerned," said Takis Zamanis, head of trading at Beta Securities. (Reporting by Tatiana Fragou)
* Glp Signs 106,000 Sqm (1.1m Sq Ft) Of Leases With 3pl service providers in China
* Fy consolidated revenues grew 12% to php79.8 billion in 2016 from php71.5 billion in 2015.