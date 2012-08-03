ATHENS Aug 3 Greece's central bank chief
defended a decision to hand over agricultural lender ATEbank's
healthy assets to Piraeus Bank, saying the
state-controlled lender was not viable and required a capital
boost to continue operating.
"The transaction process was done with absolute respect for
law and transparency," George Provopoulos told parliament on
Friday.
"ATEbank was not viable. If it shut down, we would have had
thousands of unemployed youths... the systemic stability that we
have carefully safeguard would have been shaken."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)