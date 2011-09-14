ATHENS, Sept 14 Greece's state-controlled ATEbank AGBr.AT on Wednesday reported a net loss of 905.1 mln euros in the first half, including provisions of 836.4 million to cover losses from its participation in a Greek government bond swap.

ATEbank, about 70 percent state-owned, said it would take part in the debt exchange with 5.2 billion euros worth of Greek government bonds maturing up to 2020. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)