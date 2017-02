ATHENS, July 30 The Athens stock exchange said on Monday it was suspending trading of ATEBank following a decision by the central bank to split the struggling lender in two.

Greece's central bank said on Friday that the fourth-biggest lender Piraeus Bank would take over ATEbank's performing loans and securities portfolio, as well its deposits. The government has a roughly 90 percent stake in the ailing lender. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)