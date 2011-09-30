VIENNA, Sept 30 Austria's insolvent A-TEC
Industries will be broken up and sold off in parts
after sale talks with a potential buyer failed, the Austria
Press Agency said on Friday.
"Due to the time restrictions and differing expectations of
the involved parties, the negotiations have fallen through," APA
quoted Czech investment group Penta Investments as saying.
No one at A-TEC or Penta was immediately available for
comment.
Earlier this week an offer fell through for the troubled
Austrian group from another suitor, Contor Industries GmbH.
A-TEC was supposed to find a buyer to meet the demands of
its creditors. They agreed in December to accept payment on 47
percent of A-TEC's debts by Friday. The deadline expires at
midnight (2200 GMT), APA reported.
A-TEC plunged into trouble after its Austria Energy &
Environment unit, which makes thermal power generation systems,
was forced into insolvency last year.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Greg Mahlich)