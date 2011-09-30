VIENNA, Sept 30 Austria's insolvent A-TEC Industries will be broken up and sold off in parts after sale talks with a potential buyer failed, the Austria Press Agency said on Friday.

"Due to the time restrictions and differing expectations of the involved parties, the negotiations have fallen through," APA quoted Czech investment group Penta Investments as saying.

No one at A-TEC or Penta was immediately available for comment.

Earlier this week an offer fell through for the troubled Austrian group from another suitor, Contor Industries GmbH.

A-TEC was supposed to find a buyer to meet the demands of its creditors. They agreed in December to accept payment on 47 percent of A-TEC's debts by Friday. The deadline expires at midnight (2200 GMT), APA reported.

A-TEC plunged into trouble after its Austria Energy & Environment unit, which makes thermal power generation systems, was forced into insolvency last year. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Greg Mahlich)