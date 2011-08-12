VIENNA Aug 12 Troubled Austrian engineering
group A-TEC Industries forecast a 2011 operating
profit if it was able to restructure as planned with the help of
a strategic investor.
"Based on expected business developments at the individual
divisions and assuming a successful restructuring the A-TEC
group expects 2011 sales of around 1.5 billion euros ($2.1
billion)," it said on Friday .
It forecast operating earings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 85-90 million euros
and EBIT of 60-65 million.
First-half EBITDA edged up 0.2 percent to 43 million euros,
while EBIT gained 23 percent to 32.7 million thanks to lower
impairment charges, it said.
A-TEC has said it was in talks with investors as it seeks to
remain a going concern, It gave no more detail in its results
staatement.
