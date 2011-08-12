VIENNA Aug 12 Troubled Austrian engineering group A-TEC Industries forecast a 2011 operating profit if it was able to restructure as planned with the help of a strategic investor.

"Based on expected business developments at the individual divisions and assuming a successful restructuring the A-TEC group expects 2011 sales of around 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion)," it said on Friday .

It forecast operating earings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 85-90 million euros and EBIT of 60-65 million.

First-half EBITDA edged up 0.2 percent to 43 million euros, while EBIT gained 23 percent to 32.7 million thanks to lower impairment charges, it said.

A-TEC has said it was in talks with investors as it seeks to remain a going concern, It gave no more detail in its results staatement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.7099 euro)