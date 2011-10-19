VIENNA Oct 19 The administrator of insolvent
Austrian group A-TEC Industries has sold its ATB
electrical drive division to China's Wolong group, he said in a
statement on Wednesday.
A-TEC is being broken up and sold in parts after failing to
complete a restructuring that aimed to pay off 47 percent of its
debts to creditors.
"A quick decision on a new owner for ATB -- in contrast to
the two other divisions Mechanical Engineering and Minerals &
Metals, whose liquidation is under way -- was of significant
importance," administrator Matthias Schmidt said in a statement.
It said Wolong's offer was the best available but gave no
price for the deal. Schmidt was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)