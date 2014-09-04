BRIEF-NZX regulation places trading halt on Works Finance (NZ)'s debt securities
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities
Sept 4 Atenor Group :
* Said on Wednesday that the Council Chamber of Brussels decided to refer the inquiry concerning the sale in 2000 of the limited liability company D-Facto to Tensleep to the Criminal Court
* Said Atenor, its CEO and CFO, are implicated in this inquiry
* Said it is awaiting a copy of the actual decision in order to consider with its counsel whether to appeal this decision
Source text: bit.ly/1tvkbqc

WASHINGTON, March 20 Shareholder activists are pushing back against a major business trade group's request that the White House use its influence on the U.S. securities regulator to make it harder to get governance, political or environmental issues onto corporate ballots, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc.