Sept 4 Atenor Group :

* Said on Wednesday that the Council Chamber of Brussels decided to refer the inquiry concerning the sale in 2000 of the limited liability company D-Facto to Tensleep to the Criminal Court

* Said Atenor, its CEO and CFO, are implicated in this inquiry

* Said it is awaiting a copy of the actual decision in order to consider with its counsel whether to appeal this decision

Source text: bit.ly/1tvkbqc

