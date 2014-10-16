Oct 16 Atenor Group :

* Sells Air Properties shares to three Belgian and Luxembourg investors

* Air Properties is realising renovation-extension of the 'AIR' building in Luxemburg

* Says building is already fully leased by the audit company BDO for a period of 12 years

* Transfer will be effective after completion and the delivery to BDO in Q1 2016

* Operation will positively impact the results of Atenor from 2014 to 2016