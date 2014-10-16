BRIEF-Hawthorn Bancshares qtrly earnings per share $0.35
* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income $10.38 million versus $10.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Atenor Group :
* Sells Air Properties shares to three Belgian and Luxembourg investors
* Air Properties is realising renovation-extension of the 'AIR' building in Luxemburg
* Says building is already fully leased by the audit company BDO for a period of 12 years
* Transfer will be effective after completion and the delivery to BDO in Q1 2016
* Operation will positively impact the results of Atenor from 2014 to 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1F4DDxX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
